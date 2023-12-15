You Want To Sue Who? – Priscilla Ojo Knocks Naira Marley Over Lawsuit Against Mother

Priscilla Ojo, daughter Of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed embattled musician, Naira Marley over his lawsuit against her mother.

Naija News recalls that Naira Marley had threatened to sue Iyabo Ojo for N500 million.

The artiste accused Ojo of publishing false and malicious content about him on her Instagram account.

In a letter through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, Naira Marley accused Ojo of sharing a post on September 2023 where she accused him of dealing with the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, spiritually and physically.

The singer also stated that the actress accused him of destroying Mohbad mentally.

The Marlian boss insists the actress must publish an apology on her official Instagram account and national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter, and failure to do so would result in them commencing legal proceedings against her.

Reacting to the suit via her Instastory, Priscilla slammed Naira Marley for daring to file a suit.

She insisted that there are multiple videos showing Mohbad being bullied by Naira Marley and his gang, and the singer had no grounds to take the case to court.

The influencer warned him to pay attention to the cases he already had in court.

She went on to praise her mother for having the tenacity to put her career and kids on the line in a bid to fight injustice.

Read her post below,

Story continues below advertisement

