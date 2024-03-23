Video: Nigerians React As Imam ‘Compels’ Naira Marley, Sam Larry To Say ‘Amen’ As He Prays For Mohbad’s Killers

Advertisement

Nigerians have reacted to the video of an Ilorin-born Islamic cleric ‘forcing’ Nigerian singer Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Sam Larry to say amen in agreement to prayer regarding those involved in the death of the late Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

His death generated controversies across the country and beyond, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

Mohbad’s former record label boss, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were also arrested over involvement in the singer’s death, but the duo have denied the claim.

Naija News learnt the Imam had paid Naira Marly a visit at his home, but things took a different turn when he began praying for sudden death to meet those involved in the death of Mohbad.

The cleric also said those involved in Mohbad’s death will not find peace.

However, Sam Larry and Naira, who seemed uncomfortable, struggled to say amen to the prayer until the Imam compelled them to do so, which generated reactions from some Nigerians.

@myentertainment2024: “Check the body language… these guys know what happened. No one can tell me nothing”

@chioma4eva wrote: “They didn’t see it coming, and one thing about being caught unaware is that your reaction shows the undiluted true state of your mind at that moment. Your reaction comes off as involuntary and unplanned. I heard they brought the Alfa, and during the course of the Alfa prayers, he made that impromptu prayer point. It’s well.”

@ogechi wrote: “Imam for this prayer wey you pray so ehn GOD go dey bless you wotoporiously!”

@massive wrote: ‘This is a clear evidence that they are not clean…. See how uncomfortable they are with the prayer….. PS: They are both strong Muslim believers; they are currently fasting, and they know the implications of saying amen to any prayer during this period….. That’s why they are feeling reluctant to say amen…”

@emeka wrote: “Any hand responsible for his death, may they receive their due wages in Jesus’ name”

@chyddo wrote: “Last last who die na him lose, everyone has still moved on like nothing happened, from their body language you can tell they are uncomfortable with it all. Hope bro is finally rested and peaceful wherever he is.”

@uniqueplies wrote: “Naira Marley invited Mohbad fan as alfa! Their body language says it all”

@ladyque wrote: “Why sam larry leg dey vibrate like tiger generator”