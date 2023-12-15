Transfer Updates On Casemiro, Sancho, Guirassy, De Gea, Carvalho, Others

The 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro of Manchester United who has been a target of Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, is wanted at Paris St-Germain, according to the Sun.

Jadon Sancho, a 23-year-old English attacker, is reportedly earning £350,000 a week, which is reportedly turning away teams from making attempts to buy Manchester United’s £73 million acquisition, the Sun claimed.

Serhou Guirassy, a 27-year-old striker for Stuttgart and Guinea, is being monitored by Manchester United. He has the option to leave the German team in January for less than 20 million euros, according to Sky Sports.

Mohamed Salah, an Egyptian attacker who plays for Liverpool, 31, would be difficult to persuade to join the Saudi Pro League in January, according to Michael Emenalo, director of football for the league, Sky Sports reported.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, a Spaniard, has fuelled speculations of an imminent return to the Premier League with an enigmatic social media post, the Mail claimed.

Villarreal are interested in Arsenal’s 32-year-old Portuguese defender Cedric Soares, ESPN reported.

Tottenham’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, is hoping to add a new center back in the January transfer window, the Standard claimed.

Scouts from Arsenal and Tottenham attended the thrilling Champions League victory over Barcelona by Royal Antwerp, due to 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, 90min claimed.

Following Liverpool’s wish for 21-year-old Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho to return from his loan spell due to a lack of playing time, RB Leipzig have contacted the Reds once more to indicate their desire to keep the player, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.