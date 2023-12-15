Osimhen To Earn N8.7 Billion Yearly In Napoli’s New Three-Year Deal

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has agreed on a new three-year contract with Napoli, entailing an annual earning of N8.7 billion (€10 million), as confirmed by reports in the Italian media.

In a move to preempt potential suitors, Napoli expedited negotiations for the new deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calendar, held discussions with Napoli’s CEO, Aurelio de Laurentiis, on Wednesday night, resulting in a draft agreement.

Osimhen is now poised to sign a three-year extension, prolonging his association with the club until the summer of 2026. Notably, his existing contract with Napoli was set to conclude in 2025, making the new arrangement a one-year extension.

Napoli has included a clause in the agreement to ensure a substantial fee for the Italian champions if any club attempts to lure the former U-17 World Cup winner away.

This provision also grants Osimhen the freedom to consider attractive offers without being constrained.

Italian media outlets report that Napoli has initiated efforts to foster a positive relationship with the striker, aiming to create a comfortable environment in Naples.

This approach seeks to mend any discord stemming from a TikTok post by one of the club’s social media handlers following Osimhen’s missed penalty earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Juventus is considering Bayern Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is anticipated to depart the club during the summer transfer window.

Despite boasting one of the league’s formidable squads, Juventus faces the necessity of offloading certain players to generate funds for recruiting new talents.

Vlahovic is among those earmarked for departure, and Juventus initially aimed to sell him in the previous summer, having secured an agreement with Romelu Lukaku to be his replacement. However, no substantial interest materialized, and Vlahovic remained at the Allianz Stadium.

With goals from Vlahovic still not flowing consistently, Juventus is reportedly open to parting ways with him in the upcoming summer. Calciomercato discloses that the club is eyeing Nigerian striker Boniface as his successor.

Boniface, who has excelled in Germany, has consistently earned the Rookie of the Month accolade since his move, showcasing his exceptional talent.