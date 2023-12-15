Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reacts After Supreme Court Ruling On IPOB Leader

The lawyer to the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu Agabi has submitted that there is still hope for his client.

Agabi who spoke to journalists shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday said though a little time has been lost and they had expected the freedom of his client, they have to go back.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court on Friday, in a judgement that was prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed but read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal discharging and acquitting the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on the case of treason against him.

The apex court held that although he was illegally brought back to Nigeria from Kenya when he jumped bail, that development could not have divested the trial court of the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that the federal government acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws.

It, however, held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

Reacting, Kanu’s lawyer expressed optimism that his client would get justice at the end of the day as the case would subsequently return to the high court.

“We had hoped that it would come our way but it has gone the other way. It simply means that we have to go back to the high court and get done with this quickly.

“We still have hope. We are not in despair. We lost a little time, and we have to go back. That is what it means”, he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the part of the judgement by the apex court on Kanu’s bail.

“But I’m very consoled with what the Supreme Court said.

“The court said Kanu ought not to have been treated the way he was treated. The court said his bail ought not to have been revoked and his house ought not to have been invaded. So we have hope”, he added.