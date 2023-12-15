Europa League: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16 And Teams Qualified For Play-Offs

The 2023-2024 Europa League group stage is over and the clubs that made it to the round of 16 have been confirmed.

Unlike in the UEFA Champions League where the teams that finished first and second in the group stage automatically qualify for the round of 16, in the Europa League, only the teams that finished first in each group qualify automatically to the round of 16.

The Europa League clubs that finished second in the group stage only qualify for the knockout round play-offs where they will be paired with clubs that finished third in the Champions League group stage.

After the knockout round playoffs, the teams that survive the playoffs will move to the round of 16 to face the teams that finished top during the group stage.

The eight teams that are already qualified for the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16:

West Ham (Europa League Group A winner)

Brighton (Europa League Group B winner)

Rangers (Europa League Group C winner)

Atalanta (Europa League Group D winner)

Liverpool (Europa League Group E winner)

Villarreal (Europa League Group F winner)

Slavia Prague (Europa League Group G winner)

Bayer Leverkusen (Europa League Group H winner)

Teams qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs:

Galatasaray (Champions League Group A third-placed side)

Lens (Champions League Group B third-placed side)

Braga (Champions League Group C third-placed side)

Benfica (Champions League Group D third-placed side)

Feyenoord (Champions League Group E third-placed side)

Milan (Champions League Group F third-placed side)

Young Boys (Champions League Group G third-placed side)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Champions League Group H third-placed side)

Freiburg (Europa League Group A runner-up)

Marseille (Europa League Group B runner-up)

Sparta Prague (Europa League Group C runner-up)

Sporting Lisbon (Europa League Group D runner-up)

Toulouse (Europa League Group E runner-up)

Rennes (Europa League Group F runner-up)

Roma (Europa League Group G runner-up)

Qarabag (Europa League Group H runner-up)

Note that the draw for the Europa League knockout round playoffs will take place at the headquarters of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, December 18.

Rules of the Europa League knockout round playoffs draw:

All the teams that finished second in the Europa League group stage are the seeded teams for the Europa League knockout round playoffs draw. While the teams that finished third in the UEFA Champions League are unseeded.

The unseeded team will play the first leg of the knockout round playoffs while the seeded teams will play the second leg of the tie.

Clubs from the same country cannot play each other in the knockout round playoffs.

The first leg of the tie will take place on February 15 while the second leg of the tie will take place on February 22. A day after (February 23), the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 draw will take place.