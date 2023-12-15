AC Milan Hail Nigerian Stars Samuel Chukwueze, Tomori, Okafor

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan celebrated players of Nigerian ancestry, Fikayo Tomori, Noah Okafor, and Samuel Chukwueze after they scaled through to the next round of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze were two of the most prominent players on the pitch especially in attack during their UCL last group stage game against Newcastle.

Fikayo Tomori was also magnificent in defence as AC Milan beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Saint James Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle had the optimism of moving on to the round of 32 with Joelinton’s thunderbolt in the 33rd minute, but Christian Pulisic of Milan—a former Chelsea forward—levelled the score.

Milan’s fierce counterattack six minutes from time, ended Newcastle’s misery in a match that saw both teams fight hard for a point.

With six minutes remaining, Samuel Chukwueze, one of the two substitutes, fired a magnificent strike past Martin Dubravka, leaving the Magpies without even a Europa League spot.

That marked Chukwueze’s second goal of the season for AC Milan and the goal demonstrated his remarkable rapport with Okafor.

Tomori, for his part, won eight duels, made several tackles, and made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Miguel Almiron from breaking the tie at the 20th-minute mark.

AC Milan praised the three players on social media following the game, referring to them as “Naija Excellence.”