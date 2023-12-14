Wakili Dumps NNPP For APC, Says Wike Is Coming Too

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mohammed Kabiru Wakili has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wakili, a former Senatorial Candidate of the NNPP in Nasarawa State, visited the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday as part of the defection process.

He was received upon arrival at the APC secretariat by the APC National Legal Adviser and leader of the party in Nasarawa State, Prof Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana.

Wakili told Ganduje he and his loyalists are returning to APC where they belong.

He also expressed confidence that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike would soon officially leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the APC.

“We have come to share this moment with our son, our brother, and our father, who happens to be the only person that God Almighty has given us as a national executive member of the ruling party in Nigeria, APC. We have nothing other than to show our total loyalty to our own. He is for everybody as far as APC is concerned, but in this issue, he is our own. Our purpose here today is to congratulate him, harmonize political issues, and find ways to elevate the APC to greater heights, acknowledging that every party faces challenges.

“There was a time when PDP in this country was at loggerheads, from the grassroots to the top. This is why some of you may have observed Nyesome Wike today is in APC. I believe he is in or coming to APC, part of the challenges any political party can face.

“Abdulkarim is my National Legal Adviser, the only one I can come to. Let’s also thank my political father, Abudullahi Adamu. I call on everyone to avoid politics of thuggery, hatred, and disunity. Nigeria fundamentally needs peace, the bedrock of every development. Without peace, there is no progress,” he said.

In his response, the national legal adviser described Wakili as a big catch for APC, promising a befitting reception for him and his supporters at a rally in Keffi, Nasarawa State.