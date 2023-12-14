UNIJOS Will Withdraw Certificates Of Graduates – VC

The University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, has threatened to withdraw the certificates of its alumni found wanting in character even after issuance.

Naija News reports that the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, made the disclosure during the matriculation and oath-taking ceremony organised for new undergraduate students.

Ishaya said the latest development aimed to maintain the global reputation and high standard the university has been known for over the years.

According to the vice-chancellor, the university would not allow its students or alumni to bring its name to disrepute through deviant behaviour.

Professor Tanko said out of 57,333 applicants seeking university admission, only 8,469, including three foreigners, were admitted.

He said although the number of applicants was overwhelming due to the merger of two sets of candidates, the selection process was very transparent.

He also urged the students to be serious with their studies and shun cultism, secret societies, and other social vices that could terminate their academic careers.

Meanwhile, some graduate and undergraduate law students have pleaded with the management of the Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed-owned Baze University over the law admission ban imposed on the institution.

Naija News reports that the students and graduates are appealing to the school management to resolve the ban immediately.

Recall that the Council of Legal Education recently banned BAZE University Abuja for consistently violating the approved quota and admitting over 750 students into its law faculty since 2017. This meant the Datti Baba-Ahmed varsity’s allotted quota of 50 students per academic session, which ordinarily should take 15 years to fill.

Speaking to NAN, the students expressed worry over the decision to ban the university and its impact on the future of the law programme in the institution.

Vanessa Adeh, who graduated from the law faculty and is waiting for Law School admission, said she had been feeling so frustrated.