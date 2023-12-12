Graduates, Students Beg LP’s Datti Baba-Ahmed’s BAZE University Over Ban

Some graduate and undergraduate law students have pleaded with the management of the Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed-owned Baze University over the law admission ban imposed on the institution.

Naija News reports that the students and graduates are appealing to the school management to resolve the ban immediately.

Recall that the Council of Legal Education recently banned BAZE University Abuja for consistently violating the approved quota and admitting over 750 students into its law faculty since 2017. This meant the Datti Baba-Ahmed varsity’s allotted quota of 50 students per academic session, which ordinarily should take 15 years to fill.

Speaking to NAN, the students expressed worry over the decision to ban the university and its impact on the future of the law programme in the institution.

Vanessa Adeh, who graduated from the law faculty and is waiting for Law School admission, said she had been feeling so frustrated.

“I graduated in 2022 and have been waiting to attend law school. The school said they are working to resolve the situation, but it’s taking longer.

“I am already having regrets, but I hope they will resolve the issues fast.

“It really saddens my heart that I went to a private university to avoid stories like this, but unfortunately, what I hoped not to encounter is now what I am facing,” she said.

She said that many of her coursemates were troubled by the situation and wondered why the school management would allow the issue to escalate to the point of being banned.

Hadiza Umar, a law student at the university, while expressing worry that the situation may affect her and other students, urged the school management to resolve the issues before it cause more problems.

Another student, who pleaded anonymity, said her greatest concern was that the university management has not told its side of the story and what it is actually doing about the issue.

She urged the school to come forward with information that would calm the nerves of many graduates and students worried that the situation may have affected them.

Usman Aliyu, also a graduate of the school’s law faculty, urged the school authorities to put out information on the concrete actions they are taking to remedy the situation.

A statement released by the Nigerian Law School said that its investigations showed that BAZE University has a backlog of no fewer than 347 law graduates awaiting Law School admission.

It also said that BAZE also runs a 3-year law degree for some students of the institution in contradiction to the five-year national benchmark curriculum.