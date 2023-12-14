‘Presentation Of Budget To Four Lawmakers Does Not Fulfil Constitution Requirements’ – APC Faults Gov Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over the 2024 budget presentation to four out of the 32 members of the state House of Assembly.

Naija News reported that on Wednesday, Fubara presented the N800 billion 2024 budget to the four lawmakers allegedly loyal to him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, a few minutes after the House of Assembly Complex demolition.

Reacting to the development, the Rivers State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said Fubara’s action was unconstitutional.

Okocha argued that Section 120(2) of the Constitution clearly stated that no money should be spent except if the state House of Assembly appropriated it.

The APC chieftain cautioned that expenditure made by the state government on the outcome of such a presentation was an infringement on the constitution and as such, it would be sufficient grounds to commence impeachment.

He also insisted that Martin Amaeuhle remain the Speaker as Section 92(2)C prescribed that a two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly can remove a Speaker, adding there was no evidence to show he has been removed from office.

He said, “The presentation of a bill to 4 suspended members of the House of Assembly does not fulfil the requirements of the constitution for all the reasons stated.

Story continues below advertisement



“Amaewhule remains the speaker of the House of Assembly, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on him.”