House Of Assembly Members Loyal To Wike Begin Sitting In Rivers State

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday, resumed sitting despite a contrary court order as the political drama in the state continues.

Naija News reports the lawmakers resumed legislative activities in the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located on Aba Road.

The legislators, led by Martins Amaewhule condemned the demolition of the Assembly Complex by the State Government under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as illegal.

During the sitting, the lawmaker representing Andoni constituency, Ofiks Kagbang, moved a motion of urgent public importance condemning the demolition, and this was unanimously adopted by the House.

Also, another member, Major Jack, presented the report on the Rivers State Local Government Amendment Bill to the Speaker which was adopted.

The group’s Speaker, Amaewhule also said when this Bill is passed into law it will eliminate the governor’s power to dissolve Local Government Executives.

It is understood that there were 26 lawmakers in attendance.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly backed by a court order, Edison Ehie, declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected vacant.

Naija News recalls that lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie during plenary held on Wednesday with only lawmakers loyal to the governor in attendance, declared the seats of the defectors vacant.