Antoine Griezmann Insists Atletico Madrid Is His Last Club In Europe

French centre-forward, Antoine Griezmann, has insisted that he wants his current club, Atletico Madrid, to be his last club in Europe.

Antoine Griezmann started his professional football career in Spain after graduating from the Real Sociedad youth system to the club’s senior team on April 8, 2010.

The 32-year-old French forward made his big-money move to Atletico Madrid on July 28, 2014, as the capital-based club paid Sociedad €30 million for his services.

On July 14, 2019, Griezmann joined FC Barcelona for a transfer fee worth €120 million. Unfortunately, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner couldn’t establish himself at Barca.

Hence, on August 31, 2021, the Frenchman returned to Atletico Madrid for a €10 million loan deal and then made the deal permanent on July 1, 2023, after Atletico paid Barca an additional €20 million.

Even though his contract with Atletico will expire on June 30, 2026, there have been talks that he could leave the club in 2024 as a couple of top European clubs including Manchester United are seeking his services.

But in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Antoine Griezmann stressed that he is not planning to play for any other club in Europe except for the Madrid-based club.

“I want Atleti to be my last club in Europe, and then enjoy elsewhere”, Griezmann said.

“I have the desire to continue here, I’m at the level the team needs. Let’s see if they give me the chance, but there are many good players here”.

So far this season, the France international has scored five goals in 6 Champions League games. So far in La Liga, the veteran French forward has scored 9 goals and provided two assists in 15 games.