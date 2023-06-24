Al Nassr Want To Buy Antoine Griezmann For €25 Million

Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, are reportedly ready to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann even though he still has a contract with his Spanish club.

Antoine Griezmann has been associated with Atletico Madrid since he left Real Sociedad for the club on July 28, 2014, for a transfer fee worth €30 million.

He left Atletico Madrid for FC Barcelona for a transfer fee worth €120 million on July 14, 2019. But returned to Madrid on loan on August 31, 2021.

After a series of back and forth between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal on July 1, 2023, after the club had paid €20 million.

Griezmann’s current contract with Atletico Madrid will expire on June 30, 2024, and it seems the Spanish club are ready to let him go once again.

Journalists Santi Aouna and Hanif Ben Berkane of Foot Mercato claimed that Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr are ready to pay Atletico Madrid €25 million for the 32-year-old French midfielder.

The said amount is reportedly the release clause in Griezmann’s current contract with the Spanish club and the Saudi side are ready to trigger the release clause this summer.

Atletico are said not to have a problem with the move and it is left for the Saudi club to convince the 2018 World Cup winner to make the move this summer.

Reports in Spain claimed that the representatives of the Saudi club and Antoine Griezmann have met in Spain for negotiations. At the time of filling this report, the talks were yet to yield any concrete result.

If Griezmann agrees to join Al Nassr, he would become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo who joined the Saudi club in January.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, Griezmann made 38 La Liga appearances in which he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for Atletico Madrid.