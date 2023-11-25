Antoine Griezmann Reacts To Link With Man United

Atletico Madrid striker, Antoine Griezmann, has reacted to his transfer link with Manchester United weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

In recent weeks, there have been speculations that Manchester United are making efforts to bring the versatile French player to Old Trafford.

It is believed that one of the major problems with the Red Devils is the absence of a proven striker, and the France international has the experience to solve the issue.

Unfortunately, in an interview with French publication, the 32-year-old striker made it clear that he is not planning to leave Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann said his goal is to be a legend of the Spanish club, and one of the ways to achieve that is to continue playing for Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann said, “I’ve to earn myself to be a legend in this club. That’s my mission”.

“By 2024, I want to bring joy to the fans and some title for Atlético. It would be a dream…”.

Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 from Real Sociedad for a transfer fee worth €30 million. He moved to FC Barcelona in 2019 for a transfer fee worth €120 million, but he didn’t stay for too long there before he returned to Atletico on loan in 2021.

The France international returned to Atletico Madrid permanently in 2023 after the club paid €20 million to Barca in addition to the €10 million the club paid to Barca for his loan move in 2021.

So far this season, Antoine Griezmann has scored 12 goals and provided one assist for Atletico in all competitions. His current contract with the club will expire on June 30, 2026.