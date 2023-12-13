Wike vs Fubara: ‘You Can’t Afford To Watch The Destruction Of Rivers State’ – Peterside Tells Tinubu

Former Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis rocking Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, in a statement on Wednesday, described the defection of the 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC and the demolition of the State House of Assembly as a mockery of democracy.

Peterside lamented that the State was gradually sliding into total anarchy as the peace and development of the State had been sacrificed for selfish political agenda and ego.

According to him, the aim of the state political actors is solely to control the State to the detriment of the people, stressing that many past patriotic leaders sacrificed to build and unite Rivers State.

The ex-NIMASA DG said Tinubu, who, as a statesman, can’t “afford to fold his hands and watch the destruction of the state and institutions of democracy,” adding he should put the interest of the State and her citizens above every other consideration.

The statement read, “I have watched with shock, disgust, and disbelief the ongoing ugly descent into anarchy of governance and public affairs and the naked display of anti-democratic and anti-people actions by some political actors in Rivers State.

“From the reported defection of 27 supposed members of Rivers State House of Assembly to the demolition of the permanent site of the Assembly complex for renovation, there is no better phrase to describe what my Rivers State has become other than a shameful state of anomie. We see there a ranked display of mockery of democracy and mindless destruction of everything democracy by the same people who should be defending it.

“It is sad that in the past few weeks, the peace, stability, and development of the State have been sacrificed on the altar of selfish political agenda, ego, and narrow interests of a few.

“It is clear from these political actors’ utterances and body language that the only goal dictating their actions is controlling the soul of Rivers State to the detriment of the State’s people. The people and their interests have been relegated to the background, whilst political jobbers hold the State on a knife-edge.

“Many of our past patriotic leaders sacrificed a lot to build a peaceful, united, and prosperous Rivers State, which these handful of political actors seek to destroy. Rivers people would resist this brigandage, and I urge them to do so urgently. Posterity is going to judge all of us,” the statement read.

“At this point, as a leader and stakeholder in the affairs of Rivers State who has personally invested a lot in the development of our dear State, I call on the President and Commander-in-Chief to intervene and save Rivers from going up in flames. Mr. President should note that Rivers State is gradually sliding into total anarchy.”