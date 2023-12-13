Reactions As Rivers Govt Demolishes House of Assembly Complex

Several reactions have trailed the ongoing demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

Naija News gathered that bulldozers could be seen around the complex on Wednesday morning, bringing down the Assembly structure located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The complex’s demolition began at about 7:30 a.m., and it was gathered that the state government was undertaking the demolition of the Assembly Complex.

This is coming some weeks after the hallowed chamber of the state assembly was burned down by arsonists.

Following the development, some Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the demolition, saying that the exercise is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

@BolanleCole wrote: “Sim Funbara is doing exactly what Wike did to his predecessors and all his presumed enemies. Sim is a good student of Wike’s School of thought.”

@Elenrossi14 wrote: “Haa, this matter is not close to being over o for River State. What is the reason for demolishing a whole house of assembly complex.”

@FS_Yusuf_ wrote: “Gov Sim Fubara savagely remind Wike that he is a “former governor”. 🤣Power don change hand 🤣”

@SeunAyindeSam wrote: “Why demolish what you can just renovate? Why waste the little resources left in the country? Many questions are begging for answers in this Wike-Fubara saga.”

@JustKingss wrote: “I love the courage of Fubara to fight Wike. I’m sure Wike never saw this coming.

“Being a loyalist to you doesn’t mean you should take me for granted. Fubara must have surrounded himself with good advisors because his moves towards fighting Wike are top-notch.”

@AdesojiCalebs wrote: “The Rivers ppl should bid farewell to the dividend of democracy.”

“Instead of strategizing on how to move rivers forward, Wike and Sim will spend the next 4 years attending malicious political meetings and planning how to outwit each other.”

@mr_ochonogor wrote: “Wike will learn real politics very soon. Baba thinks it’s by carrying live band all the time. These politicians are not mentally whole.

@BalogunREADONE wrote: “The rivers state drama.”

@Kola_Adejola wrote: “Another wastage of the people’s resources for self-preservation. Is this democracy?”

@coalcitytv wrote: “See waste in a country where millions are homeless.”

@knostbrown wrote: “Is this what they will do for the next 4 years? Nigerians can’t move forward with this kind of politics.”

@abumujahidm wrote: “This is silly! Unless our leaders are held individually accountable to this kind of action, taxpayers’ money will continue to suffer. IMAGINE in this era of economic challenges?”

@Muyieto wrote: “If this is actually true, I blame Rivers state citizens.. u can see that your leaders have no interest of you at heart.. It a pity… Nigeria at large… revolution for bad leaders is cooking.”

@Dlegal30 wrote: “Wasting taxpayers’ money, what kind of country is this? This one cannot concentrate in Abuja and let the one in Rivers concentrate.”