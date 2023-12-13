Rivers State House Of Assembly Complex Demolished (Video)

The political crisis in Rivers State took a new dimension on Wednesday with the demolition of the State House of Assembly Complex located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The demolition began just as the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, led other lawmakers loyal to the state governor to hold a sitting at the complex.

Over 10 bulldozers and other heavy-duty equipment were rolled out for the demolition of the House of Assembly complex as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sources in the state claimed that the demolition of the Assembly Complex was being undertaken by the state government. The demolition is being done under tight security.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the clash between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor in office who is now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Assembly Complex was burnt by suspected political thugs.

See the video of the demolition exercise.

Why Complex Was Demolished

Meanwhile, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has revealed why the assembly complex was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement



The PUNCH quoted Ehie to have mentioned during the session that the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor would provide an alternative place for them to sit in the meantime.