BREAKING: Rivers Speaker, Ehie Gives Reason For Demolition Of House Of Assembly Complex

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has revealed why the assembly complex was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Naija News reports that the State House of Assembly Complex located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt was wrecked down by about ten bulldozers that were driven into the premises this morning.

The development is happening amid the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

This news platform understands that Ehie led other lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to hold a sitting early on Wednesday before the demolition began.

The PUNCH quoted Ehie to have mentioned during the session that the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor would provide an alternative place for them to sit in the meantime.

The demolition is being done under tight security.