Kidnappers Threaten To Kill Aide To Senate Minority Leader, Demand N15 Million

The Media Adviser to the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, Emmanuel John Echeofun, has been kidnapped.

Naija News learnt that Echeofun was abducted on Tuesday night on his way from the National Assembly to his Gwagwalada residence in Abuja.

A family source who spoke to DAIlY POST said that the kidnappers are demanding N15 million ransom for his release, or else they would kill him.

The source said, “They gave us till 10am today to provide the money or they will kill him.”

In other news, the recent attack by bandits in Zamfara State reportedly sent many residents of Zurmi town, the administrative centre of Zurmi Local Government Area, packing for fear of being killed, Naija News reports.

A resident of the town, Babangida Mohammed, who spoke to journalists on the latest attack, said the armed criminals arrived at approximately 5 pm on Tuesday and began to shoot indiscriminately.

He noted that due to the attack, numerous individuals sought refuge in the nearby bush, while others secured their homes to avoid falling victim to the marauding bandits.

The PUNCH quoted Mohammed as having expressed concern over the insufficient number of military personnel deployed to the town, emphasizing that the bandits continued to unleash violence and move freely throughout different areas of the town.