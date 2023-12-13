Zamfara Residents Flee Home As Bandits Attack Community Shooting Heavily

The recent attack by bandits in Zamfara State reportedly sent many residents of Zurmi town, the administrative centre of Zurmi Local Government Area, packing for fear of the being killed, Naija News reports.

A resident of the town, Babangida Mohammed, who spoke to journalists on the latest attack, said the armed criminals arrived at approximately 5 pm on Tuesday and began to shoot indiscriminately.

He noted that due to the attack, numerous individuals sought refuge in the nearby bush, while others secured their homes to avoid falling victim to the marauding bandits.

The PUNCH quoted Mohammed as having expressed concern over the insufficient number of military personnel deployed to the town, emphasizing that the bandits continued to unleash violence and move freely throughout different areas of the town.

“We are in a pathetic situation because the military personnel sent to fight the bandits are not enough.

“The bandits are currently occupying the town and shooting sporadically while the soldiers are also pursuing the bandits.

“We are calling on the security agencies to please do something before the worst happens’.

“The bandits are in large numbers, that is why they are not afraid of the military personnel who are here to foil the attack,” Mohammed reportedly said.

However, no security agency in the state has yet responded to the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.