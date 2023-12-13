I Am Half Fulani, Half Yoruba – Kizz Daniel Opens Up

Nigerian music sensation, Tobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, widely known as Kizz Daniel, has surprised many with a revelation about his heritage, disclosing that he is of both Fulani and Yoruba descent.

This revelation, made on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, accompanied the launch of his two latest singles.

In the tweet, Kizz Daniel wrote, “So…. I am half Fulani half Yoruba,” leaving fans astonished as they had previously speculated that his Fulani roots were linked to his maternal lineage.

What Bullying Did To Me – Kizz Daniel Opens Up

Kizz Daniel recently opened up about suffering bullying as a child.

Naija News reports that the ‘Buga’ crooner disclosed this in the latest Afrobeats Podcast episode hosted by Adesope Olajide.

Kizz Daniel said he had built his own world since he was much younger due to the bullying he suffered.

The singer said he was chubby while growing up, which made the other children bully and make fun of him and made him lose all form of social skills.

Kizz Daniel added that he takes alcohol sometimes to be able to deal with social anxieties.