Fire Guts Building In Ilorin, Destroys N19 Million Property – [Photos]

Property valued at over N19 million was reportedly destroyed in a fire outbreak on Tuesday evening in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened at Zion Overcomer, opposite Duro Suleiman’s house on the University of Ilorin Road, within the Ilorin South Local Government Area.

The fire was said to have started at approximately 17:50 hours. Thanks to the swift response of the firefighting agency in the state capital, which put out the raging fire and prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring facilities.

According to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, seven shops were affected by the fire.

Nonetheless, there was no documented evidence of any casualties, whereas the power surge was identified as the root cause of the fire.

Confirming the incident in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday morning, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, emphasized the importance of public safety during this period and urged individuals to promptly contact the fire brigade in case of any emergencies within their vicinity.

See more photos of the fire incident below:

Meanwhile, a fire outbreak occurred, on Tuesday morning, in the Borno State Governor’s office.

Naija News gathered that the fire incident affected the principal office of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

When the incident happened, it was learned that the governor was at his other office at the Musa Usman Secretariat.

Fire service vehicles were seen going out of the government house in an effort to put off the fire.

Vehicles, workers and the Press going into the government house were barred from going in by the police at the main entrance of the government.

It is understood that the extent of damage of the fire could not be ascertained as of press time.