Panic As Fire Guts Borno Governor’s Office

Unknown fire outbreak occurred, on Tuesday morning, in the Borno State Governor’s office.

Naija News gathered that the fire incident affected the main office of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

It was learned that the governor was at his other office at the Musa Usman Secretariat when the incident happened.

Fire service vehicles were seen going out of the government house in an effort to put off the fire.

Vehicles, workers and the Press going into the government house were barred from going in by the police at the main entrance of the government.

It is understood that the extent of damage of the fire could not be ascertained as of press time.