Cable Thief Electrocuted As Police Apprehend Two Others In Ogun

A yet-to-be-identified person was electrocuted at the Day Waterman along the Kobape region of Ogun State, according to the State Police Command.

According to information released by the police on Wednesday, a cable thief was electrocuted while trying to cut a cable belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Naija News reports that the command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, stating that the “corpse has been taken to the Ogun State Teaching Hospital Sagamu for autopsy.”

In a similar vein, two temporary employees of Quantum Packaging corporate in Igbesa were taken into custody for allegedly stealing a cable that was thought to be corporate property.

According to reports, the suspects were initially captured by Okoi Akilepo, the company’s chief security officer, who was on foot patrol at the time, and then turned over to the police.

Odutola revealed that both suspects have admitted to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed Adegoke Fayoade as the new commissioner for Lagos State Police Command.

Announcing the development in a tweet on Tuesday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via his official X handle, congratulated Fayoade on his deployment.

“IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade,” Adejobi wrote.