Lagos Gets New Commissioner Of Police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed Adegoke Fayoade as the new commissioner for Lagos State Police Command.

Announcing the development in a tweet on Tuesday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via his official X handle, congratulated Fayoade on his deployment.

“IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade,” Adejobi wrote.

Naija News reports that his deployment comes as the country gears towards the Yuletide celebration.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of five people following a shooting at a nightclub in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Police Commissioner in the state, Aderemi Adeoye revealed the victims included local vigilantes, a bouncer, and patrons, with the club owner also kidnapped.

Commissioner Adeoye deemed the incident as unfortunate and committed to tracking down those responsible.

He said, “We got a distress call at about 2 am, Monday, the DPO Oba Division led police officers and members of the local vigilance group to the scene, but the attackers had already fled the scene.

“The police Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu was on patrol in the area from 6 pm, to midnight before moving to other parts of the state and the incident happened after the team left the area.

Story continues below advertisement



“Five persons were killed, including two vigilance group members, one bouncer, and two clubbers. The owner of the hotel was abducted in the process.”