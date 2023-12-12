Police Confirm Five Killed In Anambra Club Shooting

Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of five people following a shooting at a nightclub in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Police Commissioner in the state, Aderemi Adeoye revealed the victims included local vigilantes, a bouncer, and patrons, with the club owner also kidnapped.

Commissioner Adeoye deemed the incident as unfortunate and committed to tracking down those responsible.

He said, “We got a distress call at about 2 am, Monday, the DPO Oba Division led police officers and members of the local vigilance group to the scene, but the attackers had already fled the scene.

“The police Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu was on patrol in the area from 6 pm, to midnight before moving to other parts of the state and the incident happened after the team left the area.

“Five persons were killed, including two vigilance group members, one bouncer, and two clubbers. The owner of the hotel was abducted in the process.

“We have seen a pattern; the gang was responsible for a similar incident where the victim’s body was dismembered about two weeks ago in Ihiala.

“We have an idea of the axis they are operating from, we are going to crack them down, no arrest has been made and investigation is ongoing.

“Oba has always been a flashpoint because of the thriving nightlife, lots of hotels, and strategically located, so we intend to deploy additional assets and personnel to that axis, especially this yuletide, to make sure criminals do not make life miserable for people.

“The decay in values is not strange to the people but unfortunately, we have to live with the consequences, this is one of the reasons why the public enlightenment agencies were created. Community leaders and religious leaders should step up the campaign against immorality, unnecessary shows of affluence, and criminality.

“Investigation has shown that most of the money you see on display in night clubs is not legitimately earned, most are proceeds of crime, so we all have work to do, a law enforcement agency, we will continue to do our part.”