Fubara To Present 2024 Budget To 4-Man Assembly In Govt House

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is set to present the 2024 budget estimates to the Edison Ehie faction of the House of Assembly.

Naija News learned that the budget presentation will take place Wednesday morning at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Before the exercise, the Ehie faction of the House of Assembly moved its sittings to a new complex within the Government House provided by the state governor.

In its first sitting, the four lawmakers elected Hon. Adolphus T. Orubienimigha as the new majority leader of the assembly and are already debating bills in Rivers people’s interest.

The budget presentation usually takes place inside the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly, but that would not happen due to the ongoing demolition of the assembly complex located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

According to Channels Television, the state government carried out the demolition and the exercise was said to be executed for renovation purposes.

The demolition began just as the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, led other lawmakers loyal to the state governor to hold a sitting at the complex.