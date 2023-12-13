Fubara Celebrates Wike Amidst Fresh Power Tussle In Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has sent a birthday message to his successor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on his 56th birthday today.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the power tussle in Rivers State and the recent defection of 27 lawmakers allegedly loyal to Wike.

Fubara congratulated and prayed for Wike on his new age in a post via his X handle.

He wrote: “Hearty congratulations Your Excellency. I congratulate my oga, His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSSRS, life Bencher, Immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day. We sincerely pray that your new age brings you good health. Once again, happy birthday and hearty congratulations.”

Meanwhile, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has confirmed Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Edison Ehie is one of the four lawmakers in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Ehie was impeached in October during the political crisis to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara was removed.

He is a strong supporter of Fubara and was said to have frustrated an attempt to impeach the governor.

Announcing his removal, Speaker of the House, Martins Amaehwule, had said that the Majority Leader was removed for not attending a seating by the Assembly.

But in a ruling on Tuesday, the court restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves or interfering with the activities of Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.