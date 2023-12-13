Army Redeploys Brigade Commander Over Adamawa Police Headquarters Invasion

The Nigerian Army has redeployed the 23 Armour Brigade, Yola Commander, Brigadier General Mohammed Gambo, over the midnight invasion of the Adamawa State Police Command Headquarters.

Recall that in November, some policemen were killed in an attack launched by troops of the Nigerian Army on the Adamawa State Police headquarters in Yola, the state capital.

It was reported that troops of the Nigerian Army in a military armoured carrier vehicle attacked the police headquarters around 11 pm and killed one police officer at the gate instantly.

In a statement issued on its X handle on Wednesday, the Adamawa State government confirmed that the Commander of the Brigade, Gambo had been redeployed and replaced with Brigadier General Paul Zawaya, from Michika Local Council of the state.

The state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, while receiving the new commander at the Government House, Yola, urged him to double his efforts towards reducing the crime rate in the state.

Governor Fintiri further encouraged the new Brigade Commander to create a better synergy with the government and other sister security agencies to ensure a zero-crime rate in the state.

He emphasised that crimes like banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, farmer/herder clashes and all forms of nefarious activities must be nipped in the bud so that citizens can go about their normal lives without fear.

The governor assured of his continued support to security outfits towards making the state crime-free, for the betterment of all and sundry.