How Army Drone Nearly Collided With NAF Jet In Kaduna

The drone strike that killed over 100 innocent civilian villagers from Tundun Biri in Kaduna State during a Muslim religious celebration has continued to draw condemnation.

Many security experts have questioned the capacity of the military to efficiently deploy unmanned aerial vehicles ( UAV) in the fight against insurgency.

While some Nigerians have continued to make desperate efforts to paint a religious coloration to the unfortunate incident, Leadership Weekend disclosed that the victims were of both Christian and Muslim faiths, contrary to insinuations.

Military sources also revealed that a Nigerian military UAV had almost collided midair with a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in the airfield in Kaduna.

The source said the drone crew sometimes threw caution to the wind in an attempt to get to the target.

A military veteran, Col Hassan Stan-Labo (rtd), told the platform that the drone strike was unfortunate and disturbing.

He, however, said, “Drone strikes, just like conventional air combat strikes, could come with some human errors resulting in collateral damages or outright target miss.

“Speaking professionally, incidents of this nature are likely occurrences in battle fronts.

“I witnessed it in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Darfur. As we speak, it is ongoing in the Russian-Ukraine war and The Israeli-Gaza war.

“Terrorists today get embedded with civilians in hospitals, worship places, schools, etc, in a bid to evade firepower.

“The rate of occurrence can be highly reduced (not eliminated) through continuous training, which the military is well noted for.”