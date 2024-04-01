Police Arrest Motorcycle Thief After Father Reports Him In Kaduna

Advertisement

The Kaduna State Police Command has successfully apprehended a suspect in motorcycle theft, thanks to an unusual source of information—the thief’s own father.

Naija News reports that the Command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed details of the arrest to journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

Hassan reported, “On March 29, we received information from the father of the suspect that he saw his son, Sani Nafiu, with a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen, that the motorcycle was stolen from Abuja.”

Acting on this tip-off, police operatives swiftly arrested Nafiu, who resides in Tijjani Kaya quarters, Giwa Local Government Area.

The arrest led to a deeper investigation, uncovering a violent altercation in which the suspect allegedly stabbed the motorcycle’s owner, Mr. Shamsu Jamilu, a 28-year-old resident of Danja, in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspect collected the motorcycle of the victim lying unconscious,” Hassan explained.

With Nafiu now in custody and the stolen motorcycle recovered, the police are focused on gathering comprehensive evidence for the case. Hassan assured that, following the conclusion of the investigation, Nafiu would face prosecution for his actions.

The spokesperson’s announcement underscores the Kaduna State Police Command’s commitment to addressing crime and ensuring justice.