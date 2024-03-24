Tinubu Reacts As 287 Abducted Kaduna Schoolchildren Regain Freedom

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on security matters.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, disclosed that the 287 schoolchildren kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun local Government Area, Kaduna State, had been released.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

The statement partly read, “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation.

The President noted that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in mass abductions.

He also welcomed the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions,” the statement added.