Adamawa Health Worker Commits Suicide In Protest Of Her Boyfriend’s Death

Florence Vandi, a female healthcare worker employed at Adamawa State’s Primary Health Care Center Girei LGA, is said to have killed herself in protest of her boyfriend’s death.

Naija News reports that the health worker, identified to be an impoverished resident of Girei Local Government Area and an indigene of Michika LGA, took her life by ingesting a chemical thought to be a poisonous pesticide known as sniper.

The 22-year-old killed herself on December 12, 2023, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Police spokesperson of Adamawa State Police Command SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje.

The statement by the police spokesperson detailed that “The deceased took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre.”

In the statement, Adamawa State Police Commissioner Afolabi Babatola expressed regret for the occurrence and advised the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood to the police rather than enforcing laws on their own.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Edo State Police Command detained 81 people it claimed were connected to many crimes throughout the state.

Naija News reports that State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dankwara, who paraded the suspects, stated they were taken into custody due to the ongoing crackdown on criminal activity that started on December 11.

He claimed that, among other offences, the suspects were arrested for crimes bordering on cultism, car snatching, illegal gun ownership, and kidnapping.

According to him, the majority of the suspects were detained on charges of cultism. He also said they had information indicating that influential people were leading the cult organization.