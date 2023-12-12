Sit-At-Home Has Become A Great Witchcraft Affecting Igbo Land – Idenyi

The Acting General Manager of Ebonyi State Transport Corporation (EBOTRANS), Simon Idenyi, has said that the continuous enforcement of sit-at-home in the southeast region is killing its economy.

Idenyi stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki

He lamented that the sit-at-home has become a great witchcraft to the region.

He said the sit-at-home, alongside the fuel pump price hike and maintenance cost caused by the rise in the dollar exchange rate, have affected transportation and increased the pain and suffering of Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas.

According to Idenyi, “The sit-at-home is a kind of witchcraft that is affecting Igbo land, at this time, we don’t need it. It is rather reducing the economy of the SouthEast region. We are losing, and we will not know the effects till other tribes will start to be richer than us, it is too terrible.

In a related development, Idenyi, also urged the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, to consider giving subvention or grant to the state-owned transport corporations, as it was done to Ebonyi State University and other state-owned institutions.

He said the subvention will enable the state transport corporation to purchase vehicles, tackle other challenges and recruit staff.