RMAFC: Senate Confirms New Appointment By Tinubu

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Desmond Akawor as a member representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The confirmation was done during Tuesday’s plenary which was presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu had earlier appointed Akawor to serve as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), subject to the approval of the Senate.

The President urged the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three levels of government in Nigeria.

Ambassador Akawor, before the latest appointment, served in various capacities as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea and Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also served as the Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

Until the appointment by Tinubu, Akawor was the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hours after his appointment, Akawor, however, resigned from office.

Akawor, in the letter dated November 22, 2023, and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Umaru Damagun, said his resignation is connected to his appointment.

He noted that he has since handed over to his deputy, Aaron Chukwuemeka.