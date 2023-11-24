Tinubu’s Appointee, Akawor Resigns As Rivers PDP Chairman

The chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Desmond Akawor, has resigned from office.

Akawor’s resignation comes hours after President Bola Tinubu appointed him Federal Commissioner—representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission.

Akawor, in the letter dated November 22, 2023, and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Umaru Damagun, said his resignation is connected to his appointment.

He noted that he has since handed over to his deputy, Aaron Chukwuemeka.

The letter read, “I have recently been nominated for a Federal appointment to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State.

“After consultation with my leaders and family, I have accepted this opportunity to serve our country, which I consider a national service.

“Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State party chairman of our great party- the PDP and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, who has commenced an action in this stead.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have steered the ship of our great party, the PDP at the state level from 2020 to 2023, and especially grateful for your support and the support of the national body during my tenure.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity.

“I remain committed to the ideals of our party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer, and support for all party affairs whenever I am called upon.”