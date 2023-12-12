Rivers Crisis: New Twist As LP Governorship Candidate, Itubo Meets Fubara

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Rivers State election, Beatrice Itubo, has met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara about a possible alliance.

Naija News reports that Itubo met with the Rivers governor on Monday evening at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, amid the ongoing political tension in the state.

Speaking with Channels Television on Tuesday, Itubo confirmed that she met with Governor Fubara, and discussion is still ongoing about the possibility of working together.

She said: “I met with the Governor, and discussion is still in progress.”

Itubio, however, did not give details if she was dumping the LP for the PDP or just in talks to support the Fubara-led administration from her party.

The LP governorship candidate disclosed that she would only give details when they conclude their deliberations.

Naija News reports that the meeting comes hours after twenty-seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 27 lawmakers were said to be loyal to the factional Speaker of the assembly, Martins Amaewhule, who is an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

