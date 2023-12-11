Rivers Power Tussle: New Twist As SDP, APC Members Join Fubara Led PDP

The feud between former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara has taken a new twist as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have joined forces with Fubara as he continues efforts to resist plots by lawmakers loyal to Wike to impeach him.

Naija News had earlier reported that twenty-seven lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, alleged loyalists of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, have officially switched their allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The development had forced Governor Fubara to summon an emergency exco meeting.

However, while declaring support for Governor Fubara, the deputy governorship candidate of SDP, Patricia Ogbonnaya, renowned APC chieftain Karibo Wilson, also declared support for the embattled Rivers governor.

At the event, Princwill Ogbobula said the coalition was firmly behind Fubara.

“Before the surprise undemocratic impeachment efforts of 30th October 2023 by a section of our legislative arm against you the peoples governor, this undemocratic act, is and was highly resisted and condemned by the Rivers electorate and we are in absolute solidarity with you. You kept asking ‘what offense have i committed to warrant my impeachment’? and till this day, no answer has been provided and we are still waiting endlessly because you have not committed any offense that warrants impeachment. Your recent statement that you can never be intimidated nor any level of sabotage can make you surrender your mandate is the hallmark of an astute stateman and leader in our opinion that is committed to the good development and governance of his people,” he said.

Karibo Wilson, a chieftain of APC, declared support for the Rivers governor.

“I was the face of APC, but today by the grace of God, by the will of God, by the directive of the holy spirit, we in APC and here present is 10 APC ward chairmen, we also have here a considerable number of LGA ward exco, I also have just yesterday evening about 10 leaders of whispered to me that they want to join us we are here to support the god chosen governor of Rivers state,” he said.

Also declaring support for Governor Fubara, Patricia Ogbonnaya, SDP deputy governorship candidate at the 2023 governorship election, said the coalition will support Governor Fubara.

“God has kept Fubara there and that is why we are here, we are going to support him as the governor of Rivers State, to deliver that mandate that God has given to him for the people of Rivers state and specifically for the people of ahoda west,” she said.