Full List Of CAF Player Of The Year Winners Since 1992

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, on Monday, earned the prestigious 2023 CAF Player of the Year award for his outstanding season with Napoli.

Osimhen clinched the award, surpassing renowned players like Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain.

This victory marks the first time a Nigerian has won the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

CAF inaugurated the new format of the awards in 1992, with Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Toure holding the record as respective four-time winners.

Here is the full list of winners of the award since 1992:

2023 – Victor Osimhen

2022 – Sadio Mane

2019 – Sadio Mane

2018 – Mohamed Salah

2017 – Mohamed Salah

2016 – Riyad Mahrez

2015 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

2014 – Yaya Toure

2013 – Yaya Toure

2012 – Yaya Toure

2011 – Yaya Toure

2010 – Samuel Eto’o

2009 – Didier Drogba

2008 – Emmanuel Adebayor

2007 – Frederic Kanoute

2006 – Didier Drogba

2005 – Samuel Eto’o

2004 – Samuel Eto’o

2003 – Samuel Eto’o

2002 – El Hadji Diouf

2001 – El Hadji Diouf

2000 – Patrick M’Boma

1999 – Nwankwo Kanu

1998 – Mustapha Hadji

1997 – Victor Ikpeba

1996 – Nwankwo Kanu

1995 – George Weah

1994 – Emmanuel Amunike

1992 – Abedi Pele