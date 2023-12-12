Sports
Full List Of CAF Player Of The Year Winners Since 1992
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, on Monday, earned the prestigious 2023 CAF Player of the Year award for his outstanding season with Napoli.
Osimhen clinched the award, surpassing renowned players like Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain.
This victory marks the first time a Nigerian has won the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.
CAF inaugurated the new format of the awards in 1992, with Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Toure holding the record as respective four-time winners.
Here is the full list of winners of the award since 1992:
2023 – Victor Osimhen
2022 – Sadio Mane
2019 – Sadio Mane
2018 – Mohamed Salah
2017 – Mohamed Salah
2016 – Riyad Mahrez
2015 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
2014 – Yaya Toure
2013 – Yaya Toure
2012 – Yaya Toure
2011 – Yaya Toure
2010 – Samuel Eto’o
2009 – Didier Drogba
2008 – Emmanuel Adebayor
2007 – Frederic Kanoute
2006 – Didier Drogba
2005 – Samuel Eto’o
2004 – Samuel Eto’o
2003 – Samuel Eto’o
2002 – El Hadji Diouf
2001 – El Hadji Diouf
2000 – Patrick M’Boma
1999 – Nwankwo Kanu
1998 – Mustapha Hadji
1997 – Victor Ikpeba
1996 – Nwankwo Kanu
1995 – George Weah
1994 – Emmanuel Amunike
1992 – Abedi Pele