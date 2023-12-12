Atiku Hails Osimhen, Oshoala For Winning Big At CAF Awards

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) at the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Nigerian footballers Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2023 CAF Player of the Year award for the male and female category.

Naija News had earlier reported that Osimhen, Oshoala and Chiamaka Nadozie all made Nigeria proud after they won various categories of the CAF award.

While Osimhen won Player of the Year for the male section, Oshoala won the Player of the Year for the female category, and Nadozie won the Goalkeeper of the Year for the female category.

However, Atiku, in his congratulatory message to the players on Tuesday, commended the young generation for aspiring for greatness against the country’s current leadership challenges.

He wrote, “I am both excited and delighted at the news that Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have won the prestigious CAF Player of The Year in the men and women categories, respectively. This is no mean feat and is unprecedented in the rich footballing history of our dear country.

“Osimhen bringing the title to Nigeria after 24 years is no mean feat, as is Asisat Oshoala’s winning the same title for the sixth time.

Story continues below advertisement



“The greatness of this generation of Nigerians, irrespective of the leadership challenges of the country, is indeed a beacon of hope to all patriots. Congratulations, Victor Osimhen; congratulations, Asisat Oshoala, and congratulations to all Nigerians.”