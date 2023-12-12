Asisat Oshoala Insists African Team Can Win FIFA World Cup

Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala has urged African countries to come together and build teams that can win the FIFA World Cup.

Asisat Oshoala who stated this while giving her acceptance speech after being named the best Women’s player in Africa for the record 6th time, stressed that African teams have shown they can win the World Cup if they get the right support.

While pushing for more attention to the development of African football, she appreciated the people who pushed her from the grassroots to the top of her career.

Recall that last season, Asisat Oshoala who currently plays for FC Barcelona became the first African woman to win the Champions League.

This feat helped the 29-year-old Nigerian striker beat Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbara Banda of Zambia to the CAF Women’s Best Award.

She has won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and now in 2023 making her the first woman in the history of African football to be so successful.

During the award ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night, Oshoala said: “I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to national level to club side because without you, my coaches, my teammates, there would be no me.”

She continued, “Football is a team game and I would urge all the federations in Africa to please come together, let’s work together and build our continent, let’s make it the best in the world, it is very possible

“It happened in the last World Cup, the men’s World Cup, we shocked the world, and at the last World Cup in Australia, all the national teams that represented Africa, we made history and I believe before the next World Cup, we can get better, and I believe we can do better, and we can win it for sure.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come down to Africa, nobody will come to this continent to support. We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport, let us start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”