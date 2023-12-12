After Winning CAF Footballer Of The Year Award, Osimhen Battles Messi, Ronaldo For IFFHS award

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has shortlisted striker Victor Osimhen for the men’s 2023 best player award.

The development is coming after Osimhen emerged as the Footballer of the year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) award.

Osimhen will, however, face off against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezman, and Bukayo Saka.

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Salah, and Vinicius Jr. are also on the list.

Nicolo Barella, Bruno Fernandes, Romelu Lukaku, Alphonso Davies, Bernardo Silva, Kim Min-jae, Rúben Dias, İlkay Gündoğan, Rodri, Lautaro Martínez, and German Cano are the others.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 CAF player of the year after a fantastic 2023-2024 season with Napoli.

From the nomination point of the 2023 CAF awards, Victor Osimhen who is currently 24-year-old was seen as the major contender for the award after finishing eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the highest finish for any African player in this year’s edition of the award.

Winning the 2023 edition of the CAF Player Of The Year makes Osimhen the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

Osimhen won the award ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain.

The Napoli striker, who scored 26 goals last season, made history as the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot. He also played a significant role in Napoli’s first Serie A title in thirty-three years in the 2022-2023 season.