Transfer Update On Raphael Varane, Godfrey, Araujo, Sangante, Andre, Others

France former defender, Raphael Varane, 30, does not get along with manager Erik ten Hag, hence he might leave Manchester United in January, Nicolo Schira claimed.

Tottenham now lead Newcastle in the race to sign 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, Football Insider reported.

Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle are all vying for Valencia and Georgia’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to Fichajes.

Fulham are putting in more effort to sign Le Havre’s 21-year-old Senegalese center-half Arouna Sangante, according to the Sun.

Fulham’s interest has also been sparked by Fluminense’s 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andre, Nicola Schira claimed.

Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs that are interested in 21-year-old German forward Maximilian Beier—who is anticipated to depart Hoffenheim in the summer of 2024, Sky Sports claimed.

Everton is willing to sell 25-year-old England center-back Ben Godfrey to Tottenham in January if an offer is made, Football Insider claimed.

Ronald Araujo, a 24-year-old Uruguayan defender for Barcelona who isn’t interested in joining Bayern Munich in January, has accepted an offer from Manchester United to treble his pay, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Despite other teams, notably Manchester United, asking about a loan deal, French forward Mathys Tel, 18, has decided to remain at Bayern Munich at least until next summer, Sky Sports reported.

Hakan Calhanoglu, a 29-year-old midfielder for Inter Milan and Turkey, is being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool, according to tuttosport.

Story continues below advertisement



Chelsea have started negotiations with Palmeiras in an attempt to sign 16-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian, better known as “Messinho”, who is also attracting interest from Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo claimed.