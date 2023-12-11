Tambuwal Appoints 64 Special Advisers And Special Assistants

The Senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Aminu Tambuwal has appointed 64 persons as aides in his constituency.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development made the development known in a press statement made available to journalists on Monday by his media aide, Muhammad Bello.

The statement noted that the initiative is part of efforts to empower members of his constituency.

Naija News understands some of the new aides include people who served as commissioners and special advisers when Tambuwal was the Sokoto State Governor.

“This initiative is part of the Senator’s efforts to empower his constituents and drive his development agenda,” the statement read in part.

The appointed aides include Aminu Bodinga, Special Adviser on Constituency Affairs and Stakeholders Engagement, Alhaji Ahmed Maradu, Special Adviser on Constituency Political Affairs, Bala Yabo, Special Adviser on Constituency Welfare and Bello Tureta, Special Adviser on Constituency Traditional and Religious Affairs.

Others are Nasiru Tambuwal, Special Adviser on Constituency Projects, Youth and Student Affairs, Bashir Lambara, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Lauwali Fakku, Special Adviser on Community Orientation and Enlightenment and Abdullahi Dange, Special Adviser on Constituency Security Matters.

Lauwali Ubandoma , Surajo Isah, Ibrahim Ubale, Haliru Kilgori, Abubakar Rafi, Abubakar Salihu as well as Ummaru Bodinga were also on the list.

Furthermore, Senator Tambuwal also appointed seven Special Assistants for each of the seven Local Governments within the Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The local governments include Tambuwal, Kebbe, Shagari, Yabo, Bodinga, Dange-Shuni and Tureta, respectively.

Tambuwal congratulated the appointees and urged them to do their best in the discharge of their duties.