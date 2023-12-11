Plateau APC Chieftains Jostle For Lalong’s Ministerial Post

With the possibility of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, resigning to join the Senate, several All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Plateau are positioning themselves for his ministerial role.

Naija News recalls that Lalong, the former governor of Plateau State, recently expressed confusion about whether to continue as a minister or to serve in the Senate, stating, “I am a very confused man because of whether to go to the left or to go to the right.”

Despite plea from his friends in the labor sector to stay in his current role, Lalong hinted that his constituents in Plateau are urging him to represent them in the Senate.

After a late November court decision favoring him for the Plateau South Senatorial District and collecting his certificate of return, speculation about Lalong’s resignation has intensified.

While Lalong consults with his district on his next move, his indecision has sparked ambitions among APC members in Plateau, leading many to converge in Abuja in anticipation of the ministerial vacancy.

Sources who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that political godfathers in the APC are actively pushing their preferred candidates for a coveted ministerial position, revealing a complex web of alliances and interests.

Prof. Saleh Mohammed Kanam, noted for his academic prowess and political influence, emerges as a top candidate with support from high-profile figures like Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and Yusuf Gagdi.

Kanam’s blend of academic insight and grassroots connectivity positions him as a potential asset in policy-making, highlighting his unique strengths in the race.

Former Attorney-General Prof. Dakas Dakas is also in the running, bringing extensive legal experience and a history of party loyalty to the table.

According to the source, Professor Danladi Atu, backed by former governor Lalong, combines academic knowledge with political experience, though he faces challenges in grassroots mobilization.

Prof. Garba Sharubutu, closely associated with Lalong, is another potential nominee, noted for his expertise in agricultural research.

Komsol Alpanson, known for his strong constituency support, faces hurdles due to past political disagreements, highlighting the complexities of internal party dynamics.

Festus Fuanter’s national-level party connections could give him an edge, despite weaker local political grounding compared to rivals like Alpanson.

Rufus Bature’s longstanding political career and support for party ideals position him as a strong, safe choice for the ministerial role.

Bashir Musan Sati and Sani Mudi, are also vying for the appointment.