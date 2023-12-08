Lalong Speaks On Resigning As Tinubu’s Minister, Joining Senate

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, is uncertain whether to assume his new role as a senator or continue as a minister.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja recently overturned the election of Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Plateau South, declaring Lalong the rightful winner.

The court directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to Lalong.

Despite receiving the certificate of return, Lalong expressed confusion in a video shared by SYMFONI, an online TV channel.

He said he is unsure whether to take up his Senate position or remain in his current ministerial post.

In the video, he urged his listeners to pray for him so that he could make the right decision.

Lalong said, “Each time I am with him (a comrade), he will remind me that, please don’t go to Senate, please remain with us at the Ministry of Labour. Maybe that is not what my constituency will also say because as I am now, I am a very confused man, because whether to go to left or go to right but pray for me to take the best decision.

“If I remain with you, I will remain as a comrade but if I go there…

“I told comrade (Adams) Oshiomhole, I said they mentioned you to go and speak on behalf of the Labour. I said no, Comrade Aremu should speak. They said ‘why?’, I said as a senator, I think you have partly committed class suicide. You may be shifting a little bit, until we see you after for four years, we will not confirm that you are intact. So it is only that time that we will know whether you have committed class suicide or you are still within as a comrade.”