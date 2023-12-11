Osun: Adeleke, Oyetola To Reunite At 32nd Iwo Day Celebration

The 32nd edition of the Iwo Day celebration, which is set to be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Oluwo Stadium in Iwo, Osun State, will witness the reunion of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Naija News reports that the significant event will have the presence of Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola, as distinguished Guest of Honour.

The Iwo Day celebration aims to bring together the sons and daughters of Iwo, both within the country and abroad, to commemorate their homeland and engage in discussions and activities that contribute to its progress and advancement.

A statement released on Sunday by the Iwo Day Planning Committee, led by Olori (Dr) Iyabo Lamuye, and signed by the committee chairman, Barr. Yemi Ibrahim Abolusodun, quoted the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1), as calling on all his subjects to participate fully in all activities marking the celebration.

The esteemed traditional ruler, who holds the prestigious position of Grand Host for the occasion, urged them to maintain discipline and collaborate with the security agencies and protocol officers.

Additionally, Oluwo urged all households, clubs, trade unions, associations, and residents, locally and abroad, to fulfil their financial obligations and contributions. He assured that those responsible for managing the funds are highly transparent and accountable.

A former Nigerian Army Chief of Training and Operations, Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun (rtd), will be the Father of the Day; Chief Mrs Ajia Ogugua Agagbo, Chairperson of the Day; Alhaja Chief Mrs Bola Aderibigbe, Mother of the Day; Dr Daniel Laosebikan, Grandfather of the Day; while the Chief Launcher of the Day (Iwo People in the Diaspora) will be represented by Chief Muniru Adisa (Mayegun Iwoland), Naija News understands.