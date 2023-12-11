Amaechi, Fubara Spark Reactions Online As Wike’s Loyalists Defect To APC

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is currently trending on the social media platform X, following the defection of 27 lawmakers, allegedly loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reported that the lawmakers who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary motive behind their decision to defect to the APC.

Furthermore, the Rivers State legislators on Monday, December 11, collectively passed a resolution denouncing the withholding of funds allocated for the management of the House of Assembly.

Following the latest development, Amaechi and Fubara have caused a stir online, with netizens urging the former Governor of Rivers State to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, while others claimed he had been very silent regarding the state politics.

Similarly, some social media users have advised Fubara to liaise with Amaechi and other political gladiators in the state.

@jrnaib2 wrote: “If I were Sim Fubara, I will immediately start recalling process against the 27 Rivers state Assembly Members who defected to APC, align with Rotimi Amaechi to cause infight within Rivers APC and start probing Wike on how he mismanaged Rivers treasury for 8 years!”

@SodiqTade wrote: “Sim Fubara has the majority. Sim is the Governor and the leader of PDP in Rivers State. Amaechi is the leader of APC in Rivers. Mr Wike and the 27 political orphans can continue to move from one place to another. We are not bothered!”

@SodiqTade wrote: “It is time for Amaechi to go back to PDP. Wike has lost the battle in PDP, so he is currently looking for a way to become a leader in Rivers APC. As far as we are concerned, Sim Fubara is the leader of PDP in Rivers. Anybody who is not okay with it should leave for APC or LP.”

@dipoaina1 wrote: “Fubara might just be the catalyst to rekindle Wike and Rotimi Amaechi, or will Amaechi leave APC to PDP? Remember transfer window is open. If 27 out of the 32 members of Rivers State House of Assembly are so loyal to Wike that they dump PDP, defect to the APC, then I’m sorry for Fubara.”

@OpeBee wrote: “Wike is perhaps fighting the greatest political battle of his career. Just like the Amaechi playbook, he will be hoping on the backing and the use of federal might. I think the FG will stay neutral which will further tilt the balance of power away from him.

“It will be interesting to see how this pans out but I’d rather be in Sim’s shoes than Wike. Ultimately, it is Rivers state residents that will suffer for this imbroglio for the next 4 years due to distraction away from actual and deserved governance. Regardless of who comes out stronger from this fight, Wike would have added another baggage to his already burdened vice presidential ambition. I don’t have a dog in this fight. They both don’t mean well for the people of Rivers state.”

@MrBanksOmishore wrote: “If i am Ameachi, i will stay silent. If i am Fubara, i will visit , Odili, visit Amaechi and other political gladiators in the state in the name of seeking their support for smooth running of the state. As for federal might, a bully only respects a bully. FACE THEM HEAD ON!”

@The_socialistt wrote: “Rotimi Amaechi is completely useless as an APC man in Rivers state. If Wike moves his structure to APC then that means Sim has a decision to make. Interesting times ahead.”

@im_Kappachino wrote: “5 can still be greater than 27 in politics sha, all depends on who’s behind the call. Wike and Amaechi fight of then is a case study. May God be with Sim, he needs to seek advise from critical stakeholders asap.”