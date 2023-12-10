WBC Light-Welterweight Title Gets New Champion

American boxer, Devin Haney, has been crowned as the new WBC light-welterweight champion after beating Regis Prograis earlier today, December 10.

Devin Haney beat his fellow countryman, Prograis by unanimous decision in the city of San Francisco.

Haney landed 35 percent of his punches, hitting Prograis with 129 of 367 punches thrown as he went on to improve his undefeated record to 31-0.

He outmatched Prograis in the third round, 120–107, and decisively stopped his countryman as he announced his arrival in the light-welterweight division despite competing in the division for the first time in his boxing career.

After gaining 140 pounds, Devin Haney decided to forgo the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles at 135 pounds in November, to move to the light-welterweight division which he has now conquered.

After grabbing the win, the 25-year-old Haney said: “I felt so much stronger – 140 got a new king.”

On his strategy against Prograis, he added: “I went in here and I hit him with a sharp right hand. I capitalized on his tendency to lean in.

“I wanted to go in there and I know I was getting him hurt. My dad said to stay focused, and stick to the game plan.”

While Prograis said: “That motherf****r good. He was better than I thought.”

Story continues below advertisement



He added: “His power did surprise me, I thought he was a soft puncher”.